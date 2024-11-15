Hermit Hut's Relocation Making Progress

Fairhope, Alabama

November 2024.



LEGAL PAPERWORK FINALIZED

Legal authorizing documents from owner Ken Neimeyer are now in place so that the city may proceed with plans to move the famous hermit's hut from its current Parker Road location on private property to the city's new Nature Park about a half mile away, according to a project engineer.



As a first step, the city has asked moving-specialists Wolfe House Movers of Bernill, PA. to evaluate the feasibility of the move.

A citizens group has pledged to raise money to cover all associated costs.







Hut's proposed move.













