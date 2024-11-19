Hwy 181 Widening Makes Some Progress

Fairhope, Alabama

Highway 181.



EAST FAIRHOPE TRAFFIC CONGESTION



Funding for a preliminary engineering/environmental study has been secured to begin the process of 4-laning Hwy 181 down to CR 32 in east Fairhope (from Hwy 104).

The Eastern Shore MPO recently added the $1.7 million funding to its Long Range Transportation Plan but sources for actual construction-funding still have to be found.

Completing only to CR 48 (Fairhope Avenue) next is being talked about too.

(Plans are in the works for the southern-most section too, down to US 98. )







181 widening plan.



ESMPO resolution.









