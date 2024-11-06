Interesting 2024 Election Trivia

Fairhope, Alabama

Fairhope Voter precincts.



LOWER TURNOUT THAN IN 2020



Of the six Fairhope-area precincts, the biggest-percentage turnout of registered voters was in precinct #50 at the Mars Hill Church poll on S. Greeno Road with 60.8%; next was 3 Circle Church on Hwy 104 at 59.8%.

Fairhope Civic Center had a 58.9% voter-turnout.

The biggest precinct is #43, 3 Circle Church with 9694 registered voters; the smallest Mars Hill with just 3062.

Reported wait-times at each poll varied widely during the day, according to various social media reports. (Family Ministries Center (# 10) voters on CR 34 at Hwy 181 reported significant delays to this publication. Also at 3 Circle Church.)



The Baldwin County Commission made changes to voting precincts throughout the county in 2023: "Due to the growth in Baldwin County and the effect it has had on many of the County’s existing polling locations, the Baldwin County Commission adopted Resolution #2024-020 in November 2023, which approved various changes to County polling locations ahead of the 2024 state-wide elections."

Criteria for poll locations include availability of space (usually at churches), numbers of equipment/voting machines available, numbers of poll workers available, and population density.



Chart below columns from l-r: total # registered voters/actual votes cast/percentage:



















