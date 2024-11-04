Knoll Park Cleanup Getting Back On Track

Fairhope, Alabama

Knoll Park today.



MANAGEMENT PLAN FINALLY IMPLEMENTED?



After hitting the pause button over the summer, the plan to clean-up Knoll Park got started again today: invasive plants were being cut down and native ones planted around the perimeter, per a modified management plan based on the one adopted by the city council in in 2014.



New signs have been installed around the park too, explaining the overall pine forest restoration project; sprinklers are being repaired as well.



The city's urban forester Justin Hammers is managing the plan now, along with horticulturist Jamie Rollins.







New signs.





