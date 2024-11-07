New Comprehensive Growth Plan Finally Approved

Fairhope, Alabama

DIFFERENT FROM PREVIOUS ONES



During its November meeting, the planning commission unanimously approved an updated comprehensive growth plan for the city. Beginning with a kick-off meeting in May of 2021, a consultant team led by the Neel Schaffer Engineering firm held numerous meetings with city staff, the public, and steering committee members to come up with the plan.

EMPHASIZES "PLACETYPES"



Planning director Hunter Simmons called this one "different" from previous comp. plans here in that "the intention is not to just approve this one tonight ... and then set it on the shelf for the next 10 years" ... but to utilize the implementation matrix contained in the document.

Planning commission chairman Turner agreed, calling this "step one, not the finish line."



'Placetypes' versus traditional zoning are to be implemented over time -- with help from the city council with appropriate changes to city ordinances and regulations.



From Wikipedia: "Placetypes ... are a response to the shortcomings of traditional zoning practices. Zoning codes typically focus on separating land uses into discrete categories like residential, commercial, and industrial. While this approach serves a functional purpose, it overlooks the complex and interrelated nature of communities. Instead, placetypes recognize that the true character of a place is a result of multiple factors that all work together. Placetypes categorize areas based on a combination of factors such as architectural style, scale, density, public spaces, transportation options, and community engagement. By considering these diverse elements, placetypes offer a more holistic view of a neighborhood or district. This approach allows for a more nuanced understanding of the unique attributes and potential of different areas within a community."

May 2022 kick-off meeting..









