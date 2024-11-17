New Ideas For Fly Creek Docks Floated

Fairhope, Alabama

2019 Plan.



New 2024 conceptual draft.







NEW PLAN IN THE WORKS?



Harbor board committee chairman Mikeal Donald presented some new ideas for the Fairhope docks on Fly Creek to the city council recently, intending to "edit" a plan developed five years ago by landscape architect Christian Preus. She blamed hurricane Sally's extensive damage in 2020 for derailing the 2019 plan.



The board's main recommendation now is focusing on boaters -- rather than visitors to the area by car.

Repurposing the old travel-lift building and other existing ones (rather than demolishing) -- with maritime services like boat repair, concessions, new laundry/restrooms, a ships store, etc. are current priorities. (See their full list at very bottom.)

(According to the city's building department, too much building modification would trigger raising them to the new, higher flood plain requirements levels, which would be cost prohibitive.)



BOAT STORAGE AND LIGHTHOUSE ELIMINATED?



A dry boat storage facility (supported by previous city councils) should be "put on hold"; a gazebo on the west beach rather than a lighthouse venue (for rentals) is preferred. A seafood coop could be established to support local commercial fishing.



FIRST EDIT ?



A previous city council had endorsed Preus' 2019 plan -- with the planned boat storage as a main revenue generator for the marina.

Board members want to collaborate with Preus on a more-detailed updated plan if/when the council approves the funding for one.



The city's 2025 budget predicts $858K for marina revenue (fuel sales, boat slip rentals, etc.) vs. $1.2 million expenses. $400K was included for necessary channel dredging. (The council's goal has always been to break even: revenue equal to expenses.)



Councilman Burrell said he liked some of their ideas, especially for a store and concessions of some sort -- but wondered if there was still enough commercial activity for a seafood coop. He added a couple might even be done this year, but warned that the consultant's fees are "not cheap."

Mayor Sullivan thought suggested improvement might be implemented in phases, over multiple years.

Councilman Martin said he was excited to get things back on track -- and hoped any updated plan would not just "sit on the shelf" like the previous ones.







Existing old buildings.







Harbor board's new ideas.





