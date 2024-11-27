New North Hwy 181 Sewage Station Now In Service

Fairhope, Alabama

CITY SEWER SERVICE EXPANSION



The city's new regional sewage lift station on Hwy 181 north of the new Publix store is now in service on land donated to the city by owners of the new Planters Pointe shopping center (aka Publix north).



It will service the 375-lot Harvest Green East and West neighborhoods (where new home construction has begun) as well as the Rockwell Place apartments across the highway -- and other future development in the area.

Cost was about $440K.



The first phases of the 252-unit Rockwell Place apartments are set to open early next year.





Harvest Green PUD

















