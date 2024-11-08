New Push For Last Pt. Clear/Barnwell/Weeks Bay-area Zoning

Fairhope, Alabama

District 17 in white.



LAST UN-ZONED AREAS



A group of residents is organizing in hopes of holding another voter referendum in county planning district 17, a narrow strip south of Fairhope, on the west/south side of Greeno Road all the way to Weeks Bay.

Ten percent of registered voters living there will have to petition the judge of probate before a referendum may be held.

The last such referendum was held there in July of 2021, which failed by only 17 votes.



NEW DEVELOPMENT THE IMPETUS

The new push began shortly after a new 339-lot subdivision at the corner of US 98 and CR 24 called 'Saddlebrook' got the go-ahead from the county planning commission last August.

Commission chairman Pumphrey said then that their 'hands were tied" -- had little influence over such projects without any zoning regulations in effect (click).







Saddlebrook



