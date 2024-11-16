Recreation Land Lease Extended

Fairhope, Alabama

The city council authorized continued leasing of 105 acres of the city's CR 13 recreation land near the airport to the Fairhope Dairy Inc. (Tobias and Eric Street) for another year, beginning January 1, 2025 for $9,975 -- with options for 4 more years.

The pecan orchard on the south side is to be mowed as necessary six times a year as well; the rest of the land is to be used for farming. Use of the buildings on the property is not included. The city may terminate or modify the lease at any time with 180 days notice.



The city purchased the 114 acre property in 2019 for $2,650,000; leasing to the farmers began shortly after.

STUDY UNDERWAY NOW



Last summer, the council hired a sports consultant for a master plan and market feasibility study for the property; no timeline for completion was mentioned then.



From a August 2024 Fairhope Times report:

"Monday, the city council is set to hire Tuscaloosa-based Gonzalez-Strength & Associates to conduct a feasibility study for a sports tourism complex on the city's 114 acre recreation land at the northwest corner of CR 32 and Hwy 13 (cost not to exceed $50K).

Landscape Architect Robin Gregory, who designed Foley's Sports Tourism Complex, is to be team leader; Victus Advisors and Chamblis-King Architects will be co-consultants as well, according to accompanying documents."

