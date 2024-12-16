Boutique Hotel Decision Delayed Again

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 

Hotel proposal.


McKinney standing.

 

OLD FAIRHOPE HARDWARE SITE

Architect Mack McKinney asked the city's Board of Adjustments today to indefinitely-table consideration of allowing clients' property at 301 Fairhope Avenue to be used as a hotel -- to allow more time to work through "many issues and concerns" about parking requirements. 

Solutions to overall downtown parking shortages are continued to be sought by the Parking Authority and a Planning Commission parking subcommittee in the interim as well (possibly with a consultant's help), according to planning department staff. 


301 Fairhope Avenue.



Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Anonymous said…
These folks are not going to be able to solve all the parking or traffic issues.
Monday, December 16, 2024
Post a Comment