Boutique Hotel Decision Delayed Again

Fairhope, Alabama

Hotel proposal.





McKinney standing.



OLD FAIRHOPE HARDWARE SITE



Architect Mack McKinney asked the city's Board of Adjustments today to indefinitely-table consideration of allowing clients' property at 301 Fairhope Avenue to be used as a hotel -- to allow more time to work through "many issues and concerns" about parking requirements.

Solutions to overall downtown parking shortages are continued to be sought by the Parking Authority and a Planning Commission parking subcommittee in the interim as well (possibly with a consultant's help), according to planning department staff.





301 Fairhope Avenue.









