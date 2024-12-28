City's Population Passes Benchmark

Fairhope, Alabama

Confusing city limits.



NOT YET OFFICIAL THOUGH



Mayor Sullivan said recently that even though the city's population (inside city limits) is now over 25 thousand it will not be official until the next census in 2030.

At that time measures recommended by the city's new comprehensive growth plan may be taken to "smooth out" irregular city limits that have been problematic over the years, especially in planning and building matters.



Citizens frequently express confusion about being in or out too; one good way to tell is if someone has city garbage service -- you are in city limits.

The 25K mark has often been talked about too as the point when the city may need a "full time" fire department (or "mixed" one), with stations manned around the clock.

Some early estimates put population as high as 27K, next year.





