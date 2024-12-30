Contractor Selected For Emergency Street Repair

Fairhope, Alabama

Collapsed pipe under Section St.



UNDERGROUND PIPE FAILURE BLAMED



The city council selected McElhenney Construction (the lowest of three bidders) to repair damage to North Section Street caused by the storms over the weekend: cost $684K. Sawgrass Engineering will oversee the project for $71K. (Council members Boone and Martin were absent)



City engineer Johnson said an underground pipe failed (joint cracked) during the nine inches of rain over the weekend (about 6" overnight Saturday), leading to the collapse of the road above.

The failed sections of plastic pipe are to be replaced with concrete ones -- and remaining plastic pipes will be coated to extend lifespans.

Repairs are to be completed in 15 calendar days; insurance does not cover any of the repair cost, Johnson said.

