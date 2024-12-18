Controversial Pt. Clear Rezoning Up For Council's Approval

Fairhope, Alabama

18323 S. Greeno Road.



CALLED 'LEGENDS AT POINT CLEAR'



Rezoning of 13 acres just north of the new Shops at Pt. Clear shopping center on S. Greeno Road from B-2 to a Planned Unit Development will be considered during Thursday's city council meeting, 2 PM at city hall.

The planning commission approved it in September; city staff was recommending denial at-first then but changed to approval during the meeting after height restrictions were added for some buildings.

Several neighbors spoke against it at that time too, on various grounds.



This city council meeting was rescheduled from its normal Monday date, due to the holidays.



From a September, 2024 Fairhope Times report:



After hearing concerns from several residents in the adjacent Old Battles Village neighborhood, the planning commission gave the thumbs-up to rezoning 13.3 acres of B2-zoned property at 18323 S. Greeno Road for a mixed-use PUD, planned unit development (immediately north of the new 'Shops at Pt. Clear' shopping center).



SCorUSA Llc. is owner/applicant; the project consists of 131 residential units and 28,579 square feet of commercial space, according to documents provided.

Planning commission chairman Lee Turner had earlier recused himself from the meeting because he owned rental property in Old Battles neighborhood. Co-chair Rebecca Bryant was absent too, so commissioner John Worsham was selected as temporary chairman.





Citizens who spoke during the public hearing objected on drainage, quality of life, safety, traffic, degraded property values, utility service availability, potential wetland damage, et.al.



Cassie Bates, chief scientist for Mobile Baykeeper, questioned whether there were wetlands on the site -- and was told by planning director Simmons there were none according to the environmental report commissioned by the developer from EcoSolutions. A "third-party" study commissioned by the city concurred (Wetland Solutions Environmental).

Simmons said most of those objections would be addressed during specific site plan reviews to follow later.

























