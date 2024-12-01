County's Big "Green Machine" Almost Ready To Recylce

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

New recycling machine.


Allie Thatcher
 


BALDWIN SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY

Recycling machinery has been installed and finishing touches underway at the county's new $25 million Materials Recovery Facility in Summerdale on CR 49 south of the landfill -- funded mostly with federal grants.

Allie Thatcher has been named as MRF manager; 'Salty the Seagull' is their new mascot to encourage recycling especially in schools.

A "single-stream"  (no need to separate) of mixed paper, plastics, cans and cardboard will be accepted. 

An impressive new mural by local artist Banks Compton adorns a water tank -- also to promote participation.

Fairhope will be one of the municipalities participating when it opens next year; the city has been taking its recyclables to the Emerald Coast Utility Authority's  MRF in Cantonment, Fl. for several years, a costly drive for city trucks.


Banks Compton mural.

Summerdale MRF.


Anonymous said…
Why can't they jus burn it all up like they did it in the old days?
Sunday, December 01, 2024
