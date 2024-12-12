Decaying Downtown Building Dangerous?

Fairhope, Alabama

301 Fairhope Avenue.







ROOF COLLAPSED



During a discussion in the public participation period at the end of the last council meeting, 301 Fairhope Avenue property owners (Sildi, Llc.) asked the city council for help getting approval for their proposed 27-room boutique hotel restaurant/retail project.



Project architect Matt Mckinney called the old hardware building's current condition "dangerous." A Times reporter recently found several metal pieces hanging loose in front awning area and two areas of of collapsed roof when viewed from the top of the adjacent parking garage and missing windows and doors; water could be seen leaking inside, looking through ground-floor windows. One planning commissioner had worried about "wavy" brick walls over a year ago, when restoration was being discussed.



When asked about it later, city building inspector Cortinas said he had concerns about the awning in front at one time but thought there was no hazard for passers-by currently. He added he had not been inside lately, though.



NEW HOTEL STILL HELD UP BY PARKING NEEDS

After being tabled from previous meetings, the city's Board of Adjustments is scheduled to take up the matter again at its 5 PM Monday meeting (requesting special approval for hotel use). As far as we know, no progress had been made to date on meeting the parking requirements of the city's zoning ordinance; planning staff is still recommending denial according to the published agenda. (Subject to change before or during the meeting. The board could decide to table it again until the January meeting as well.)



OWNERS ASKING COUNCIL FOR HELP



Co-owner Dr. Mary Wells said after 1.5 years it was time "to move forward .... come up with solutions ... help (us) with the Parking Authority." She said despite a recent study concluding the parking garage was still underutilized, the authority is refusing to allow any spaces to be used for their hotel, over concerns of setting a precedent.



Tamala Prickett said the B-2 zoned property could already be used for other things like condos, office space, or a venue with no additional approval needed, but felt a hotel/restaurant would be a better use for such prime property in the central business district.

Dr. Dusty Smith said they wanted to "do something great" with the current "embarrassing eyesore" in the heart of downtown.

(A medical spa is to be included as well on the first floor, according to documentation submitted. Records indicate Sildi Llc purchased the property in May of 2023 for $1.75 million.)



POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS?

Some possible solutions mentioned during the discussion among council members included "help" getting the parking authority's approval to use 27 spaces in the adjacent existing "underutilized" garage (for a fee), leasing private property nearby for more parking, building a new lot on vacant city property, and/or contributing to a new "parking fund" that could eventually finance another parking facility somewhere in the downtown area.

Councilman Burrell said he supported their efforts and mentioned the possibility of forming a sub-committee to study the situation. He mentioned an earlier plan for a parking lot on the old K-1 property as well.



Councilman Conyers said he liked the hotel's design and establishing a "parking fund" for additional lots/garages may be the best approach.



Councilman Robinson said the parking garage was owned by the Parking Authority but making spots in the garage available sounded reasonable; credits for on-street too.



Councilman Martin said other businesses in town are affected too and solutions to the overall parking problem there needed to be sought.



MORE HOTELS COMING?

The Times has learned another similarly-sized hotel is on the drawing board in the immediate vicinity and one major concern of the Parking Authority is setting precedents that will have to be given to any others too.







Collapsed roof.









