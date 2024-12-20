Episcopal Church Expansion Plan Ok'd

Fairhope, Alabama
|New Campus Plan.
|Current Section St. entrance.
SAINT JAMES EPISCOPAL
The Board of Adjustments gave approval for expansion of the church campus on R-4 zoned property at 860 N. Section.
The three-phase project will add a new entrance on N. Section Street, more parking, as well as renovate older buildings -- and eventually construct a new multi-use one.
Churches are allowed on residential property but not by right, they need the BOA's approval first. A church school also operates on the property.
The new entrance will be south of the current one, further away from where the new roundabout is to be constructed.
A capital campaign fundraiser is now underway at the church.
