Funding Sought Again For New Fly Creek Bridge

Fairhope, Alabama

Hwy 98 culvert.







Creek bed west.



TO REPLACE DAMAGED CULVERT

After not getting it last year, the city is re-applying for a 2025 RAISE federal grant on behalf of ALDOT to replace the failed Fly Creek culvert under Highway 98 with a more environmentally-friendly bridge.

Cost will be about $20 million, all covered by federal and state dollars with no cost to the city.



A concurrent project is already underway (design phase) to restore the creek bed from Hwy 98 to Scenic 98 through the new Flying Creek Nature Park; coordination of both projects is the goal.

Bridges allow for a more natural flow of the water, versus culverts.



The culvert failed about 3 years ago due to erosion and was temporarily-repaired by ALDOT (5 years max).







Failed culvert.





