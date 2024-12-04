Highway 104 Property Rezoning Request Returns

Fairhope, Alabama

Hwy 104 property.



FOR "FUTURE DEVELOPMENT"



Property owner Robert Randall is asking the Baldwin County planning commission to rezone 32 acres in planning district 37 at the northeast corner of the intersection of Hwy 104 and Saint Michaels Way from BCZ, base community zoning, to RSF-2, single family housing -- and B-2, neighborhood business.

No specific site plans are required/included in the documentation; the county commission has final zoning approval if the planning commission gives the go-ahead.

PREVIOUS EFFORTS FAILED



A 265-unt apartment complex was proposed for the property in 2018 (when still un-zoned), but that was not approved by the planning commission at that time; the owner filed a lawsuit in 2023 challenging the 2022 voter-referendum that established county zoning in the area as well (district 37).

County planning department staff is recommending approval this time.



(This is FSTC property too.)













