Mayor: Two More Water Wells Ready By Summer

Fairhope, Alabama





Treatment plant #1



CAPACITY UPGRADES CONTINUE



Two more water wells increasing production capacity by two million gallons per day are expected to be installed by May, according to the mayor.

When completed, total system capacity will be 13 million gallons/day; water use is currently only about 6 million gpd, as is usual in the cooler months of the year she said. $22 million dollars has been invested in water/sewer department upgrades this year alone; more coming next year -- to keep up with rapid population growth.

Equipment upgrades are already underway at treatment plant number one located behind water tank #1 adjacent the elementary school on Fairhope Avenue to process the additional water.



Bigger water distribution pipes are about to be installed in the vicinity along Fairhope Avenue as well, according to the city water superintendent Morefield. One goal is to keep tanks one and two (Walmart) at about the same level, he said.







