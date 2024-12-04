New Airport Terminal Officially Opens

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Ribbon cutting.


 

RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY

Mayor Sullivan, Airport Authority members, and other local and state officials along with construction contractors and new airport operator Flightline First president Pierre Villere officially opened the city's new general aviation terminal on the east side of the airport this morning.  

The mayor praised cooperation between the various agencies to bring it about (FAA, ALDOT, et. al.) and predicted it would have a "lasting impact on the city ... enhancing tourism, Grand Hotel  ... convenience for our citizens too ... who live and do business here ...  what we want people (visitors) to remember about Fairhope."

Villere said his company was "grateful to be chosen to occupy and run the facility ... we're thankful to be here." The company has ten employees here, he said.

The $2.2 million terminal has actually been in operation since October; most of the construction cost was covered by federal and state grants.

The property is owned by the city's Airport Authority; Flightline First has a five year lease as the airport's FBO (fixed-base operator) in return for 1% of revenue from aviation fuel sales. 

The terminal is open to the public.

 

Villere at right.

 




Anonymous said…
I’m not trying to be negative, but I kind of think this is really just a very nice perk for wealthy private jet owners who live in Fairhope. I don’t anticipate any commercial activity at the airport and I believe the Mayor is being really disingenuous by saying that it will “enhance tourism” at the Grand. There may be a few planes now and then that fly in to stay at the Grand but overall most normal blue collar people don’t fly into Fairhope. The new Gulf Shores International Airport will be getting commercial traffic because Gulf Shores and Orange Beach is a sought after beach tourism location and sports tourism location. No college or high school organizations will ever choose Fairhope as a sought after sports tourism location because there is nothing to do here for them. Fairhope is a retirement and family community. They all want to go to Gulf Shores/Orange Beach Maybe I’m wrong but I don’t see it.
Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Anonymous said…
Its a great facility. Be a big boost to local businesses and tourism too!
Wednesday, December 04, 2024
