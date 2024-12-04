New Airport Terminal Officially Opens

Fairhope, Alabama

Ribbon cutting.



RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY



Mayor Sullivan, Airport Authority members, and other local and state officials along with construction contractors and new airport operator Flightline First president Pierre Villere officially opened the city's new general aviation terminal on the east side of the airport this morning.

The mayor praised cooperation between the various agencies to bring it about (FAA, ALDOT, et. al.) and predicted it would have a "lasting impact on the city ... enhancing tourism, Grand Hotel ... convenience for our citizens too ... who live and do business here ... what we want people (visitors) to remember about Fairhope."

Villere said his company was "grateful to be chosen to occupy and run the facility ... we're thankful to be here." The company has ten employees here, he said.



The $2.2 million terminal has actually been in operation since October; most of the construction cost was covered by federal and state grants.

The property is owned by the city's Airport Authority; Flightline First has a five year lease as the airport's FBO (fixed-base operator) in return for 1% of revenue from aviation fuel sales.



The terminal is open to the public.



Villere at right.









