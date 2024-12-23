New Council President Weighs-in On Library Book Controversy

Fairhope, Alabama

Fairhope library.



MORE REVIEWS NEEDED?



When asked about ongoing concerns of some citizens about what they view as "inappropriate" books (for children) in the library, newly-elected city council president Burrell replied, "I do think there may be additional books that need to be reviewed for content and decisions made. I believe this is underway. I can’t comment on whether I think they should be relocated or removed because I have not personally reviewed these. I have tried to leave this to the people with experience in these matters."

When asked, councilman Conyers said he had some "concerns" about "a couple of books" there as well.



The library board recently established a sub-committee to review (upon request) the director's decisions about specific books "challenged" by library patrons; it is not known if the new committee has met yet though.



The full library board meets on an "as needed" basis.

NEW DIRECTOR TAKING OVER



A new library director will take over for retiring Tamara Dean on January 1st, current assistant director Robert Gourlay. Dean had previously determined there is no inappropriate material anywhere in the library, based on her reviews of the material (as of the November board meeting).



The terms of several board members are about to expire as well; but traditionally they have been routinely re-appointed by the city council if the individuals want to continue. (Alternatively, terms on city committees have traditionally continued-on indefinitely, until reappointed or replaced by the council.)



Fairhope-area state representatives Fidler and Elliot will be involved when the state legislature takes up library book/board issues again too, when it convenes in February. One bill (HB 385) seeks to allow local district attorneys to decide what library books are inappropriate/obscene. Another (SB 5 sponsored by Elliot) would allow the removal of library board members "at the will" of the appointing authority (the city council here).

COMMUNITY GROUPS ACTIVE TOO



The non-profit groups "Moms For Liberty" and "Read Freely Alabama" have very active local chapters here too, from opposing viewpoints.



