New Library Director Named

Fairhope, Alabama





Gourlay at right.



ROBERT GOURLAY



After hearing from the special selection committee's chairperson about the process -- and its recommendation, the Library Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint current assistant director Robert Gourlay to be the new director replacing retiring Tamara Dean, beginning on January 1, 2025.

Randall Wright said after consulting with the city's HR Director, the committee advertised the position for the required times using usual city hiring protocol, and through the state's Alabama Library Service as well; subsequently five applications were received (three from out of state). A chart using 1-5 stars was used to rate the applicants.

Minimum requirements included 5 years experience and a MLS degree (Master of Library Service). Only one of the applicants received five stars; another had four, she said. One did not meet the minimum requirements.



The selection committee consisted of five members: two board members (Wright, Parvin), one senior library staff, and two trusted long-time patrons from the community.



After the vote, Gourlay was called into the meeting; he said he was "beyond thrilled" to be offered the job. Salary offered is $85K per year.



Gourlay has been with the Fairhope library for ten years, working his way up to assistant director. His MLS degree is from the University of Alabama; BA from the University of Florida. He worked in libraries in Tuscaloosa and Bay Minette before coming to Fairhope's in 2015.



He currently lives with his wife Laura in Daphne, who is expecting their first child, he said.









Fairhope Library Board of Trustees

















