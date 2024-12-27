New Rules To Limit Commercial Activity In Parks

Fairhope, Alabama

Parks for rent.







NO ROOM LEFT FOR CITIZENS?



A new ordinance about to be adopted by the city council would prohibit sub-letting, limit frequency, raise some fees, clarify insurance requirements -- and prioritize use by city residents/organizations for scheduled events in certain city parks: South Beach Park, Beach Pavilion, Henry George Park.



Food could still be provided in some manner with appropriate permits, but use of food trucks will no longer be allowed.



Ever-increasing commercial activity dominating limited space in the parks and crowding-out regular-citizen use became an issue earlier this year; possibly violating terms of the donation of the parkland by the Single Tax Corporation to the city in the 1930s as well.

No changes to types of permitted activities are mentioned: performing arts (non-profit orgs.), weddings/receptions/memorials/banquets, certain festivals, et. al.



CIVIC CENTER CHANGES TOO

Some changes are proposed for civic center complex rentals too: higher non-resident fees and added insurance requirements among them. Certain commercial-entity activities are still allowed there, but at a higher cost than non-profit ones.

See the city's website for details if/when these new policies come into effect.



NEW TWIN BEECH PROPERTY AN ALTERNATIVE?



The Times has learned some such activities may be allowed on the new city property at the corner of Twin Beech Road and S. Section Street, per new lease arrangements with the city.

The Baldwin School Board is essentially donating the land to the city to be used for designated community/civic purposes -- in return for continued financial upport for school recreational activities.





