New School Gym Construction Plan Approved

Fairhope, Alabama

'ATHLETIC ENHANCEMENTS' FOR HIGH SCHOOL

The Baldwin County Board of Education approved a $6.0 million contract to low-bidder (of eight) Rolin Construction to build the new multi-use athletic facility in the north parking lot at Fairhope High School on S. Greeno Road.



A gymnasium and weight training room are some of the anticipated uses; no construction timeline was mentioned.

Rolin is the same company doing the waterfront renovation project for the city.

Funding was from terms for the split of Orange Beach's new school system from the county's two years ago ($36 million to Baldwin County).





