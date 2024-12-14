Old Twin Beech School Sale To City OK'd

Fairhope, Alabama

705 Twin Beech Road.



December BOE meeting.



VACANT SINCE 2015



During its December meeting, the Baldwin County Board of Education unanimously approved the sale of the former Alternative/Anna T. Jeans school at 705 Twin Beech Road to the city -- in exchange for $100 and the city's continued financial support of numerous recreational facilities around town being used freely by county school system students.

According to the agreement document the 14-acre property is no longer needed for school use; future uses limited to "public purposes" ie. recreation, community education, and similar ones (see agreement below).

COUNCIL MUST SIGN OFF NEXT

The city council must still accept the terms of the agreement, but are likely to do so since it was discussed previously, during a council meeting last October.

NON PROFIT HAS PLANS



The 'Hope Community' non-profit organization has already expressed interest in using the old buildings for their initiative: a teaching farm with community gardens -- and a neighborhood history/cultural center are some components of their overall plan (click). They have a 5K run/walk fundraiser scheduled for January 4 (click).



Other south side residents have suggested possible uses for some of the property as well.



