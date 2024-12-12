Rose Garden Replacement Begun

Fairhope, Alabama





New plan design.



Replacement of the city's iconic rose garden at the pier fountain has begun, a part of the continuing waterfront restoration project slated to be completed in July.

Roses there are common varieties that have been replaced many times; Baldwin County Master Gardeners have helped maintain the garden. over the years.

The garden was installed in the mid-1980s.



Project info: The Fairhope Municipal Pier and Park are getting an almost $10 million upgrade thanks to funding by the Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States Act (RESTORE Act) from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

The main purpose of the project is to make safe and user-friendly improvements to the 10-acre South Beach Park area (Municipal Pier) to enhance citizens’ use of the waterfront park facilities while ensuring the park’s long-term resiliency and sustainability. One of the major structural components is the repair of the 50 year old bulkhead/seawall. Years of storms, especially Hurricanes Sally and Zeta, have threatened the structural integrity of the anchoring hardware allowing portions of the wall to shift. In other spots, water intrusion behind the wall has eroded the soil supporting the walkway.

In 2020, City of Fairhope was awarded $6.2 million RESTORE Act grant for the Fairhope Working Waterfront and Greenspace Project. The RESTORE Act was passed in 2012 as the U.S. government's response to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The act established the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council to oversee the distribution of funds and grants that aim to restore the natural resources and ecosystems of the Gulf Coast. This specific grant is State of Alabama’s RESTORE Act Direct Component funds that promote economic development and tourism.