Search Underway For New Library Director

Fairhope, Alabama





The library board has formed a search committee to seek a replacement for library director Tamara Dean, who announced she is retiring at the end of this month after 23 years.



Several applications have already been received according to committee members; the full board will make a final selection during an upcoming meeting.

During their December meeting, board chairman Johnson thanked Dean on behalf of the board for her many years of service "bringing this fabulous library forward."

Dean said it had been an "honor" to serve as the director.

Applications are being solicited for a new teen librarian and 2 part-timers for new upstairs spaces as well.









