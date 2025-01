Fairhope, Alabama





Waffle house location.



EAST OF HWY 181



The city's second Waffle House is being planned for Highway 104, across from the new USA Medical Campus in the new Encounter Development center, lot #10.

Being called a "fast causal" type restaurant, site plans will need the approval of both the planning commission and city council at some points.

Waffle House already has one store in Fairhope, at 373 S. Greeno Road.