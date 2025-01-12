Gully Stabilization Project Begins

Fairhope, Alabama

COST SHARED WITH ADJACENT CONDOS

Work is starting to stabilize the northwestern side of Stack's Gully with a MSE retention wall (mechanically stabilized earth); the cost will be shared equally by the city and the Maison Jaycie Condominium Association, #50 Fairhope Avenue.

Low bidder for the project was Thomas H. Davis Construction Company for $187K.

The city installed a similar wall adjacent to the east about 20 years ago using a federal grant after storm damage threatened houses there (erosion) -- but funding was insufficient to complete it all the way.

The city owns the gully that extends to Summit Street, and drains that area of town. Stack was the name of the original property owner, in the late 1800s.

MSE wall example.













