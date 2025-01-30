Latest Flowerclock Roundabout Update

Fairhope, Alabama

Roundabout design.



MORE UTILITY WORK NEEDED



According to one of the project's engineers final construction documents with general contractor Asphalt Services Inc. were signed this week; this is the latest timeline:

1. Notice to Proceed to be issued on or about 03/03/2025

2. The General Contractor shall be mobilized and on site working on or about Monday, March 17, 2025 – This will start the 300 calendar day clock.

3. The GC between 03/03/25 and 03/17/25 is allowed to stage equipment, layout work, stakeout, pothole, install TTC signage and other activities that do not interrupt the flow of traffic.

4. Between today and 02/28/2025 the affected utilities will be preforming their work to eliminate the conflicts.

This timeline was agreed to allow the Utilities time to get in and out before the GC mobilizes and to 100% avoid traffic impacts during Mardi Gras and Arts & Crafts Festival 2025.

The intersection is supposed to remain passable during construction although some periodic closures may be necessary.

Construction cost is $1.6 million using an ALDOT grant; city's share is 20%.

