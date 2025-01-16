Library Board Reappointments Bring Jeers/Cheers

Fairhope, Alabama

Johnson, Parvin, Wright on left side.



BOOK ACCESS DEBATE CONTINUES



Reactions from citizens varied along the usual lines after the city council re-appointed three current library board members whose terms had expired in December: Anne Johnson for a new two year term; Randal Wright for three years; Andy Parvin for four years.

The library's liaison councilman Conyers said all were just completing their first four-year terms on the board and it was decided to stagger their new terms so all would not expire simultaneously. (Publisher's note: Traditionally, all of the city's committees/boards recommend to the mayor new nominees that they want appointed by the city council. Current members who want to continue are always routinely reappointed as well.)

CITIZENS WEIGH IN



Brian Dassinger said members of his political organizations (Baldwin County Conservative Coalition/Faith Family and Freedom) have been complaining for some time about "sexually explicit" books in the library, to no avail -- so some applied to be on the board themselves: " .... we've been told the library board makes those decisions (book locating) ... been to board meetings ... to no avail .... majority of citizens support us ... (we) had seven (of us) to apply for appointment ... none were ever even contacted ... just sending same members back ... business as usual ... voters are watching."(Dassinger conceded one book was relocated recently, from teen to adult section.)



Doug Greengard also questioned why no new applicants were considered after "years" of citizens complaining about inappropriate book issues : "... (our) qualified applicants were not considered ... or called back ... to be a part of something so important ... what books are in our library ... just reappointing the same people ... who have dug their heels in ... don't listen to public opinion ... just redlined (in) ... sounds like an old boys network, cronyism."

On the other side, Caleb Whitehead said he had reviewed most of the challenged books himself and thought the current board was doing well, supported the reappointments: "... very supportive of current members ... question premise majority in Fairhope do not support them ... that is not the case at all ..... most support them."

Catherine Darrow agreed with Whitehead: " .... support the reappointments ... have watched the (book) debate closely ... attended many library board meetings ... board members being good stewards of the library ... established a new tiered library card ... parents now have control ... each family must decide for themselves." She added she thought both sides wanted "what's best for the children" and hoped each could work together respectfully to that end.

MUNICIPAL ELECTION COMING IN AUGUST

After being delayed for a year by the state legislature for technical reasons, the next municipal election will be held in August. Contact the city clerk for details and deadlines.

