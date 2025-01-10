New Crosswalk Lights Finally Working

Fairhope, Alabama





STILL PROBLEMATIC THOUGH

The new embedded crosswalk lights on Section Street in the vicinity of the police station are now working -- but still have problems to be worked by the contractor/subcontractor, according to city engineer Johnson.

The old lights that were put in 6 years ago were removed during street-paving last summer to be replaced with more-visible ones, but various supply chain/parts issues delayed installation for many weeks.

