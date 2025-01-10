New Crosswalk Lights Finally Working

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

North Section Street.

STILL PROBLEMATIC THOUGH 

The new embedded crosswalk lights on Section Street in the vicinity of the police station are now working -- but still have problems to be worked by the contractor/subcontractor, according to city engineer Johnson.

The old lights that were put in 6 years ago were removed during street-paving last summer to be replaced with more-visible ones, but various supply chain/parts issues delayed installation for many weeks. 

The lower-profile design of the old ones proved too hard too see, especially in daylight.


Comments

Anonymous said…
they sure are noisy make a racket when driving over them
Friday, January 10, 2025
