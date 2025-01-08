New Nature Park Could Open Earlier Than Expected

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

New Scenic Hwy 98 entrance.

 


 

The new Flying Creek Nature Park could be ready for dedication earlier than first-expected, by late May/June according to city engineer Johnson; summer was the initial time frame being mentioned.

Curious lookie-loos  are being asked to keep out of the park to expedite completion; some motorcyclist recently caused some damage to the new trails, Johnson said.  

Additionally, design work is being completed for the new park east of Veterans Drive too (through the tunnel); actual construction there is still a year off though.  


Trails under construction.



