Fairhope, Alabama

New Silverhill Elementary.



TO OPEN FOR STUDENTS JANUARY 21

After over a year of work, construction signs are being taken down and finishing touches put on the new Silverhill Elementary School on CR 55 about 1.5 miles south of town.

Most of the old school in downtown is to be demolished and a new 'Early Learning' facility constructed there according to earlier reports.

The new school's capacity is over 1,400 students.





Old school.