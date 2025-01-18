New Southside City Park Planned

Fairhope, Alabama

S. Section Street.







New city park under trees.



SECOND SPLASH PAD TOO?

Details are still sketchy, but a new city park is being planned for some of the old Anna T. Jeanes school property just acquired by the city on S. Section Street at Twin Beech Road.



Most of the property is being leased to the Hope Community organization for their teaching farm initiative (five year term, for one dollar per year), but 1.6 acres on the northeast side were "carved out" for a new city park, with a splash pad in partnership another as yet un-named "community partner", according to the mayor.

The Baldwin County Board of Education recently donated the land to the city, to be used for limited public purposes only; the lease agreement will lay over for two weeks for final approval by the city council.



Hope community's plan.









