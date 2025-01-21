Record Snowstorm Slams City

Fairhope, Alabama

2025 POLAR VORTEX VISITS FAIRHOPE



Heavy snow began falling this morning, accumulating to over 6 inches by nightfall making roads treacherous; temperatures are expected to plunge into the low teens overnight. Most stores and businesses closed early and city services were suspended too.

Temperatures are not expected to rise much above freezing until later in the week.

Residents are urged to try to stay off roads and exercise caution with their space heaters, which have been known to cause fires in past cold waves. Water faucets should be left to drip overnight too, to prevent freezing.





Piggly Wiggly



N. Section Street



Fairhope West Elementary.





