Recreation Needs Survey Started

Fairhope, Alabama

CR 13 site.







Feasibility study.



SPORTS TOURISM AN OPTION?



Residents are being asked to fill out an online survey (click) of the city's current/future recreational needs, in association with an ongoing feasibility study about the city's 114 vacant acres of recreation land on CR 13 at CR 32.

From an August 2024 Fairhope Times report: "... the city council commissioned Tuscaloosa-based Gonzalez-Strength & Associates to conduct a feasibility study for a sports tourism complex on the city's 114 acre recreation land at the northwest corner of CR 32 and Hwy 13 (cost not to exceed $50K).

Landscape Architect Robin Gregory, who designed Foley's Sports Tourism Complex, is to be team leader; Victus Advisors and Chamblis-King Architects will be co-consultants as well, according to accompanying documents.



The first phase would include meeting with stakeholders, then a market feasibility study to determine existing conditions/needs; next a phase-two financial feasibility/economic impact study -- and then develop a master site plan with conceptual architectural renderings if warranted (new fields, indoor/outdoor facilities, concessions, and various other support services).

Both local youth and amateur league needs are to be considered: soccer, football, baseball, softball, tennis, pickle ball, basketball, etc. -- with an eye to attracting regional/national tournaments."

PUBLIC MEETING THIS WEEK TOO



A public meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 15 at 5:15 PM in the council chamber about the issue as well

