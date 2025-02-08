Help Make City Streets Safer

Fairhope, Alabama

NEW 'SAFETY ACTION PLAN' BEING DEVELOPED



Transportation consultants Kimley-Horn are asking citizens to fill out an online survey to identify unsafe street conditions around town; categories pertain to vehicles, pedestrians, bicycles and disabled mobility. They had a booth set up to answer questions at the recent state-of-the-city event.



An interactive map is provided too, to identify problematic areas (click) or scan the code provided above.



The City of Fairhope Safety Action Plan seeks to improve roadway safety by significantly reducing or eliminating roadway fatalities and serious injuries through recommendations focused on all road users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists, personal conveyance and micro-mobility users, and commercial vehicle operators. Safety Action Plans are comprehensive strategies designed to reduce or eliminate serious injuries and fatalities on roadways by leveraging data analysis, public engagement, strategic project identification, and leadership commitment. Through a multifaceted approach, these plans aim to address various factors contributing to accidents, prioritize interventions based on data-driven insights, involve the community in decision-making processes, identify specific projects to enhance safety, and secure support from leadership to ensure effective implementation and long-term sustainability.







