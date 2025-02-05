Silverhill School Officially Opened

Fairhope, Alabama

School superintendent Eddie Tyler and other state/local officials cut the ribbon in the morning and an open house was held this evening at the new Silverhill Elementary school on CR 55 south of town.

The 137K square foot building includes 68 classrooms, a cafetorium, 580-seat gym, band room, media room, and a built-in storm shelter; construction cost was $29.6 million.

Tyler said it was a hard decision to open it mid-year but did not want to make teachers and staff at the old school wait until the next school year starts in September.

Playgrounds are still under construction in back.



Cafetorium

Media room.





