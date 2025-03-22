New Barnwell-area Golf Resort Proposed

Fairhope, Alabama

Conceptual plan.







General area.



UTILITY PROVISION AGREEMENT REACHED

The city council passed a resolution committing to providing water, sewer, and natural gas services to the Daniel Corporation's proposed 310-lot single-family home development on 549 acres (still to be acquired) generally-located west of the airport, at the intersection of Greeno Road and CR 24, extending west across CR3 in the Barnwell/Pt. Clear area.

An 18 hole championship golf course, restaurant, and clubhouse is to be included included west of CR3. 119 of the lots will be west of CR3 as well, according to the conceptual drawing accompanying the agreement.

Plans for the property fronting Greeno Road itself were not mentioned.



DEVELOPER TO PROVIDE INFRASTRUCTURE/DONATE LAND



The developer agrees to finance and install all utility infrastructure to the project including new water and sewer main pipes -- as well as to donate 1 acre of land on Waggoner Road to the city for a new water storage tank-tower, well, and water treatment plant (which the city will build hopefully using an upcoming $3 million federal grant).

IN BALDWIN COUNTY'S JURISDICTION

Since the project falls within Baldwin County's Planning District 17, once the property is acquired the developer will have to get approval from the Baldwin County Planning Commission before proceeding.



District 17 (in white on the map below) is the only one in the area that has not yet adopted land-use zoning.



REPLACES BIGGER DEVELOPMENT ALREADY OK'D



If if moves ahead, this development would superseded the 339-lot Saddlebrook project already approved for some of the property last July.

Overall density for the new project will actually be 265 lots less (counting the additional property west of CR3), because of the golf course.

The property could be annexed into the city someday when possible, according to terms of the agreement.







District 17 in white.



Development agreement.





