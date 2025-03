Fairhope, Alabama

New design.



85 N. Bancroft Street



CALLED 'THE APIARY'

The new Apiary event venue is hoping to open in April in the old Windmill Market building at 85 N. Bancroft Street.

It will have 6,000 square feet of main space available for rent, a 2,400 courtyard and 1,600 sq. ft. terrace.



"Just like bees work together to make something sweet ... we invite you to gather at our apiary ... and create special memories," according to their ads.