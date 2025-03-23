New Mexican Restaurant Planned For Greeno Road

Fairhope, Alabama

18348 GREENO ROAD



Casa Azul Llc, is seeking to annex into the city to build a restaurant on Greeno Road just south of Southland Boulevard.

Longtime Fairhope resident Daniel Dorta already runs the Agave about two miles north in the Ecor Rouge plaza and wants to start a second called Casa Azul according to a sign that has been posted for some time.

The property is currently in the county's planning district and zoned B2 for neighborhood business; if annexed it will be B1 zoning. Restaurants are permitted uses in both cases but needs an additional approval in the city's B1.

Adjacent property in the rear is a residential PUD (Southland Place) and across Greeno zoning is B2 commercial.

Adjacent to the south is a storage unit business in the county, zoned B3.













