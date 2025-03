Fairhope, Alabama

New plan.



The city council awarded low-bidder Blade Construction the contract for improvements to the White Avenue Park on S. Mobile Street, for $119K.

Asphalt pavement is to be removed and replaced with pavers, drainage improved, landscaping added as well as ADA compliant sidewalks.

The park has been the subject of controversy with neighbors regarding property lines/public access for many years, with at least one lawsuit.











Current conditions.