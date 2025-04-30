Municipal Election Dates Set

Fairhope, Alabama





2025 election schedule.



ELECTION ON AUGUST 26



The city council has set the dates for the upcoming municipal election, appointed election officers, and city clerk Lisa Hanks to oversee it.

Qualifying period begins on June 10 and lasts until the 24th: anyone interested in running should contact Hanks at that time.

State requirements for campaign finance reporting and other candidate requirements may be found on the Secretary of State's website: click.

(There is no political party affiliation for municipal elections in Fairhope. All are "at large" no districts.)



MAYOR SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Mayor Sullivan has already announced she will seek another term; councilman Jay Robinson told the Times he will too. Councilman Boone is not seeking re-election according to other council members, but did not confirm that when we asked directly.

No official word from the others yet.



