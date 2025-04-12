New Historical Preservation Push Hits Speedbump

Fairhope, Alabama

April HP commission meeting.



CERTIFICATION HELD UP

Chairperson Mara Kozelsky told commission members that certified local government (CLG) status for the city was approved recently by the state's Historical Commission -- but not at the federal level by the National Park Service.

The city council may have to make certain unspecified changes to the ordinance's language to meet NPS standards, she said; it was enacted last May.

Obtaining CLG status was one of the primary reasons for establishing the commission, to qualify for preservation grants and tax exemptions among other things.



According to the state commission's website:

"Local governments strengthen their local historic preservation efforts by achieving Certified Local Government (CLG) status from the National Park Service (NPS).

NPS and State governments, through their State Historic Preservation Offices (SHPOs), provide valuable technical assistance and small matching grants to hundreds of diverse communities whose local governments are endeavoring to keep for future generations what is significant from their community's past ...

Another incentive for participating in the CLG program is the pool of matching grant funds SHPOs set aside to fund CLG historic preservation sub-grant projects--at least 10% of the State's annual Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) grant allocation. Grant funds are distributed through the HPF grant program, administered by NPS and SHPOs.

Currently, Alabama has 35 Certified Local Governments (CLGs), which are cities with locally established historic preservation commissions meeting AHC and NPS standards. These communities put a priority on identifying, protecting and promoting their historic places ... . They also support publications and website resources to promote tourism, business development and reinvestment in historic districts. CLGs can compete for annual grant funds to assist with these activities."