K-1 Makeover Plan Progressing

Fairhope, Alabama









CONTRACTOR SELECTED



Work is set begin later this summer after the city council awarded low-bidder ($6.1 million) Rogers and Willard Inc. of Mobile a contract to renovate the old K-1 school building at 100 S. Church Street (five bidders responded).



Two federal grants totaling $3.1 million will help pay for the project to convert most of the building into a "small business incubator" called Hatch for the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance (offices, co-working spaces, studios, supporting spaces). The city council already approved a 15 year lease to BCEDA, for $1 per year.



The federal Economic Development Administration still has to sign off before work starts, according to city engineer Johnson.

Watermark Design Group of Mobile is the project's architect.

300 calendar days are allowed to completed the work, once given a formal notice to proceed by the city.



SOME DEMOLITION REQUIRED

Due to budgetary restrictions, the old assembly hall/gym in back is to be demolished as well as the west end of the south classroom wing. Chimneys on the roof will also be removed.

CITY TO RETAIN BASEMENT

About 3 thousand square feet of basement space under the north classroom wing will be retained by the city; one possible use of that space mentioned is storage for history museum items.





Old gym to be demolished.



Demolition area in back.





