New Nature Park Getting Close To Opening

Fairhope, Alabama

Outdoor classrooms.







Carriage trail.







Fly Creek overlook.



FORMER DYAS TRIANGLE



The first phase of the new Flying Creek Nature Park is still on track to begin opening this summer with a new welcome center/parking lot, multi-use trails with periodic benches, centrally-located restrooms and other amenities.

Additional features are to be added later in phase two, such as a kayak/canoe launch on the creek, pavilion, and more outdoor classrooms.

The main entrance by vehicle will be from Scenic Hwy 98 at Fly Creek, but there will be additional access by foot and bicycle elsewhere.



A prescribed burn was conducted there last month to help control invasive plant species to restore the original pine forest ecosystem. Burning is also helpful in controlling insects like the notorious pine beetle.

GOMESA grants of $2.1 million are being used for construction, supplemented by the city.



NEXT STAGE TO BEGIN SOON TOO



Plans are being finalized for the next stage too, south of Veterans Drive where more trails are being planned. A tunnel has already been constructed under that road for connectivity.









New restrooms













