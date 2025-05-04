Nix Center Space Rental Rates May Be Increased

Fairhope, Alabama

Nix Center



Proposed Nix Center rates 1.



IN PLACE SINCE 2007



The city council is considering increasing rental rates for the ballroom and card room at the Nix Senior Center on Bayou Drive -- that have been in place since 2007 (see attached documents for proposed new rates).



Fairhope city residents will still get priority for reservations, as well as a reduced rate compared to non-residents. Added fees may apply for after-hours and other special events.



Also, new minimum liability insurance may now be required for some events where tickets are sold or when alcohol is served as well.

Similar increases were made for space rentals at the civic center several months ago.

The new rates could go into effect next month, if the council votes to approve them during its next meeting.



New rates 2.









