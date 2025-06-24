$6.4 Million Sewer System Upgrade Begins

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

MORE COLLECTION SYSTEM CAPACITY INCREASES



Low bidder Hemphill Construction ($6.4 million) has begun the next phase of sewer force (pressurized) main upgrades to increase sizes of pipes along parts of Section Street and Twin Beech Road, leading to the treatment plant north of city hall.



North Section Street in the vicinity of Bayou will be closed first, for about 6 weeks -- then the project will shift to the S. Section Street and the Twin Beech Road area.

Kimley Horn is the project's engineer.



