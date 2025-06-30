Auburn Team Finishes Third in Airplane Race

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Third place finish.







OFFICIAL RESULTS IN



Auburn University's War Eagle Women team Orange (Campbell Glasgon, Emily Brutko, Maggie Peacock) finished third in the collegiate class of the recent 2,425 mile Air Race Classic to Spokane, Washington that began at the H.L. Sonny Callahan airport on June 17, according to official race results; Auburn's team Blue finished 11th.

Team Orange's time was 14 hours, ten minutes; racer's are "handicapped" according to race organizer's criteria:

"In the Competition/Intercollegiate Classes, every Team flies a handicap flight and receives a unique handicap for their airplane. Each Team crosses a timing line at the start and finish of each leg of the race; The Team's speed for each leg is calculated based on those times. At the end of the race, the Team's overall speed is calculated based on those leg times and compared to the Team's handicap. The Team that beats its handicap by the largest number wins. In essence, Teams are racing against themselves and trying to beat their handicap by the best margin."

Fairhope mother daughter team Poison Ivy (Ivy Steiner and Misty Dyas) finished 18th in the open competitive class with a time of 14 hours 26 minutes.







Fairhope team.

